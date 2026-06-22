Talkpool signs 10M€ Agreement with Germany’s leading Telecom Operator

Talkpool, a leading specialist in telecommunications network services, today announces the signing of a significant two-year frame agreement with Germany’s leading Telecom Operator for planning and documentation of fixed broadband (mainly fiber) networks across Germany. The contract is valued at 10M€ and represents a key milestone in Talkpool Deutschland AG. The contract is expected to be the cornerstone for significant growth in the German market in upcoming years.

Talkpool Deutschland AG has served as trusted network planning and documentation partner for almost ten years, with regional focus on eastern Germany. During this period, the partnership has grown steadily in both scope and depth, reflecting the customer’s confidence in Talkpool's capabilities.

The new contract expands Talkpool's geographical footprint to cover all German regions — a significant step that reflects the maturity and strength of the partnership. In addition to the expanded geography, the agreement opens the door to a broader scope of services, positioning Talkpool as a key partner and specialist in the operator’s continued fiber rollout.

“We are proud to work for Europe's largest telecommunications operator, serving hundreds of millions of customers across Europe and the United States. Securing and expanding a long-term frame agreement with an operator of this scale and global reach is a strong validation of Talkpool's capabilities and reputation — and a powerful signal to the market”, says Erik Strömstedt, CEO of Talkpool.

This order is the result of delivering high quality services over a long period of time. Germany remains one of Europe's most ambitious fiber deployment markets, with its largest operator at the forefront of national broadband expansion. Talkpool's deepened role in this rollout underlines its position as a high-value service provider in network planning and documentation — services that are critical to the speed and quality of fiber infrastructure delivery.

This report contains insider information that Talkpool AG is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 o’clock Central European Time on Monday the 22nd of June 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Strömstedt, CEO Talkpool

Tel: +41 81 250 2020

erik.stromstedt@talkpool.com

ANNONS

Talkpool is a leading telecommunications network services provider operating globally with extensive experience in network planning, fibre deployment, and innovative technology-enabled value-added services. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (TALK) and Deutsche Börse (TLKP), the Company serves major telecommunications operators and enterprises across multiple continents. Certified Advisor: G&W Fondkommission

For more information www.talkpool.com