Nitro Games to receive approx. 0.3M EUR funding from Business Finland

Nitro Games has received a positive decision from Business Finland to receive approximately 0.3 million EUR of funding for a Business development project.

Business Finland has approved the total cost estimate of 876,909 EUR for a Business development project. This positive decision on funding from Business Finland is a maximum of 306,918 EUR (35% of approved total costs for the project). The estimated project duration is 1.5.2026 – 30.6.2027.

The funding will be in the form of a grant. The approved funding is to be received against reports of project progress during the project.

The project is closely tied to Nitro Games’ strategy and the development of the game portfolio. The project supports further development of the technology and business models associated with the game portfolio.

Business Finland is a government agency and an accelerator of global growth. Business Finland creates new growth by helping businesses go global and by supporting and funding innovations. Business Finland was created on 1st January 2018 by the merger of two organizations: Finpro, which offered services for internationalization, investments and tourism promotion, and Tekes, which offered funding for innovation activities. Business Finland aims to develop Finland to be the most attractive and competitive innovation environment in which companies are able to grow, change, and succeed.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

ANNONS

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196