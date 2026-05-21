Nitro Games announces Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Boom coming to mobile in 2026



Pre-registration now open for a shooter mobile game based on the Warhammer 40,000 universe by Games Workshop.

The crusade comes to mobile in this new adaptation of the smash hit boomer shooter series originally developed by Auroch Digital for PC and console platforms. Purge with speed and strike with precision in this premium retro FPS featuring different chapters of the Boltgun series. Pre-registration is now open on both Apple App Store and Google Play. The game is set for release in 2026.

“This game is a fantastic match for our skills and experience in bringing shooter brands to mobile. We look forward to introducing the perfected Boltgun experience to a global mobile gamer audience.”, says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games.

View the game trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAD1K0uuayc

Pre-order on Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/warhammer-40-000-boltgun-boom/id6767193770

Pre-register on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nitrogames.boltgunboom

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

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Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196

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Games Workshop Limited in brief:

Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniatures, novels and model kits through more than 573 of its own stores (branded Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges (including our publishing division ‘Black Library’ and our special resin miniatures studio ‘Forge World’) can be found at www.warhammer.com