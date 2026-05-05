OssDsign AB (publ) publishes Q1 2026 interim report

OssDsign AB (publ) announces that the interim report for Q1 2026 is now available as a PDF on the company’s website www.ossdsign.com/reports. A PDF version is also attached to this press release.

The Q1 2026 results will also be presented at an investor webcast today May 5th at 11:00 CEST. The webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://qcnl.tv/p/J21zZyaq3hj3uEnQwRNXOg or via the OssDsign website.

The first quarter in figures

Net sales amounted to TSEK 36,879 (44,493), which translates to a decrease of 3.6% compared to the first quarter of 2025 at constant exchange rates, or 17.1% in reported figures. The significant divergence in growth rates is entirely attributable to the exchange rate depreciation of the USD relative to the SEK during the comparison periods.

Gross margin of 91.6% (96.4%), with the decrease deriving, in part, from the lower sales in the period but primarily from temporary mix effects.

Reported EBIT of TSEK -13,466 (-12,697), with the comparison period affected by LTIP related costs for the 2024-28 program.

Adjusted EBIT of TSEK -13,389 (-5,563), adjusted for LTIP related costs in both periods.

Operating expenses were lower than last year, even after LTIP adjustments, with the main driver being the lower sales variable costs. Sales commissions and fees were down to 47.1% (49.3%) of net sales in the period.

Net result for the period amounted to TSEK -11,473 (-14,577).

Earnings per share of SEK -0.1 (-0.1).

Cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -14,866 (-25,874), due to a positive working capital development. The comparison period was negatively affected by MSEK -7 in LTIP related payments.

Significant events during the first quarter

There were no significant events during the first quarter.

ANNONS

Significant events after the end of the first quarter

OssDsign provides pre-release update on Q1 2026 performance.

This disclosure contains information that OssDsign AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-05-2026 07:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

ANNONS

Mark Waugh, CEO

+1 (260) 804-1342

mark.waugh@ossdsign.com

Certified Adviser

The Company’s Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About OssDsign

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body’s own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign’s share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.