The 2026 Award for Outstanding Research in Veterinary Medicine awarded to Jens Häggström and Ingrid Ljungvall

“Swedish veterinary medical research makes a significant impact internationally and is highly important for dogs and cats with heart disease far beyond Sweden’s borders. Warm congratulations to both researchers for their impressive and truly groundbreaking contributions!” says David Haak, CEO of Agria.

Jens Häggström and Ingrid Ljungvall are world-leading profiles within veterinary cardiology. By merging clinical activities with research, they have developed knowledge of how heart diseases in cats and dogs can be diagnosed, treated and prevented. Their research has also had an impact on breeding practices thanks to increasing knowledge about hereditary heart diseases.

“I was very happy when I received the news, and it is a tremendous honor to receive an award like this. It is a great recognition of the research we have had the privilege of conducting here at SLU over the years, together with collaborators in Sweden and internationally, and not least with all the animals and their owners who have contributed to our research”, says Ingrid Ljungvall.

“It is a great pleasure and an honour to receive this distinguished and prestigious award. To me, the award is a recognition of the value of long-term clinical research, where questions that arise in our encounters with patients can develop into research that generates new knowledge and, ultimately, can contribute to improving the diagnosis, treatment, and care of animals around the world”, says Jens Häggström.

Ingrid Ljungvall is a professor in One Health with a focus on comparative medicine. Jens Häggström is a professor of internal medicine for companion animals. They both work at the Department of Clinical Sciences at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) in Uppsala.

Research that has changed the way we care for animals with heart disease

Heart diseases are common and can be serious in both dogs and cats, and Jens Häggström and Ingrid Ljungvall have, through combined research and clinical practice, improved knowledge and care for affected animals. Their work has led to internationally used diagnostic and treatment methods, the development of clinical studies, and the establishment of guidelines for heart diseases.

They have also made important contributions in genetics and comparative medicine, which have promoted preventive measures, healthy breeding, and increased

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understanding of diseases across different species. With over one hundred scientific publications each, they continue to advance the field through international collaborations and new approaches, including genomics and artificial intelligence.

“The Award for Outstanding Research in Veterinary Medicine recognises exceptional research in the Nordic countries that makes a real difference to animal health and welfare. We are delighted that the award has been established. Veterinary medical research often reaches far beyond the Nordic region, generating knowledge that can also benefit human health. The jury’s choice of this year’s award recipients highlights what can be achieved when basic research and clinical practice are brought together, which is especially encouraging,” says SLU Vice-Chancellor Maria Knutson Wedel.

The award will be presented at a ceremony at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences in Uppsala on 25 November.

Since 1938, Agria has contributed to research on animal health. Through this prize, important veterinary medical research that leads to improved animal welfare is highlighted and recognized.

The jury’s motivation

The 2026 Award for Outstanding Research in Veterinary Medicine has been presented to Professor Jens Häggström and Professor Ingrid Ljungvall at SLU for their pioneering interdisciplinary research, clinical innovations and international leadership within the field of clinical veterinary cardiology. Heart disease is a common and often serious condition amongst cats and dogs.

Häggström and Ljungvall have created a strong and synergistic clinical and research partnership that has significantly advanced our understanding of cardiac disease. Their work has extended the lives of numerous companion animals and goes well beyond national borders and species boundaries.

About the Award for Outstanding Research in Veterinary Medicine

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The Award for Outstanding Research in Veterinary Medicine rewards pioneering research within the Nordic countries that has contributed to improving the welfare of companion animals, horses or livestock. The award places particular emphasis on research of a preventive nature that improves animal health and welfare.

Contact information

Jens Häggström, Professor, Department of Clinical Sciences, +46 18 67 21 24,

jens.haggstrom@slu.se

Ingrid Ljungvall, Professor, Department of Clinical Sciences, +46 18 67 13 38, ingrid.ljungvall@slu.se

Nils Fall, chair of the award committee and SLU professor, +46 18 67 13 69, nils.fall@slu.se

Pernilla Melander, Head of PR, Agria Pet Insurance, +46 70 579 31 11, pernilla.melander@agria.se

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Photo caption:

Ingrid Ljungvall) (Photo:Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU)) and Jens Häggström (Photo: Jenny Svennås-Gillner)

Caption: Researchers Ingrid Ljungvall and Jens Häggström have together contributed to improved diagnostics and treatment, increased knowledge of hereditary heart diseases, and longer lives for many companion animals far beyond Sweden’s borders.