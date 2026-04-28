OssDsign publishes Annual Report 2025

“A commitment to building clinical evidence remains a cornerstone of the commercialization strategy and continues to differentiate OssDsign in the market” said Mark Waugh, CEO, OssDsign AB.

This disclosure contains information that OssDsign AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 28-04-2026 07:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Waugh, CEO

+1 (260) 804-1342

mark.waugh@ossdsign.com

Certified Adviser

The Company’s Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About OssDsign

ANNONS

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body’s own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign’s share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.