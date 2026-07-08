Nitro Games signs approx. 2.1 million EUR development agreement

Nitro Games has signed another development services agreement with a European Game developer and publisher for an unannounced mobile shooter game.

“We’re happy to see the collaboration project continuing. The game has progressed well, and the collaboration with the partner has been productive. This aligns well with our strategy.,” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games.

With this agreement, Nitro Games continues providing the partner with game development services for an unannounced mobile shooter game based on the partner IP. This agreement follows Nitro Games’ strategy, where in addition to developing games based on its own IP, the company also offers its services to selected customers. The order value of this new agreement is approx. 2.1 million EUR. This agreement is a continuation for earlier smaller orders by the same customer, bringing the total order value with this customer to approx. 4.1 million EUR. The agreement follows an industry-standard structure. The project under this new agreement continues uninterrupted and the work under this agreement is expected to be completed in early 2027.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

This company release contains information that Nitro Games Oyj is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by aforementioned contact person on 8 July 2026 at 06:20 (EEST).

ANNONS

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196