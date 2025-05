OssDsign publicerar Årsredovisning 2024

Utvalda pressmeddelanden

NOTICE TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN OSSDSIGN AB

The shareholders in OssDsign AB, reg. no. 556841-7546, are hereby given notice to attend the annual general meeting at 1:00 pm on Wednesday 11 June 2025 at Setterwalls Advokatbyrå’s offices at address Sturegatan 10 in Stockholm. Registration for the meeting commences 30 minutes before the opening of the meeting. The board of directors has decided, …