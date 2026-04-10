OssDsign provides pre-release update on Q1 2026 performance

According to preliminary data, sales of OssDsign Catalyst from January to March 2026 were USD 4.035 million, representing a decline of 3.6%, or SEK 36.880 million, representing a decline of 17.1%, compared to the same quarter in the previous year. The difference in growth rates is entirely due to the exchange rate decline of the USD relative to the SEK during the comparison periods. EBIT is expected to be in the range of SEK -14.0 to -12.0 million, with marginal exchange rate impact. Sales and EBIT are both deemed to be below market expectations.

"As we discussed during our Q4 results call in February, a slowdown in the pace of recruiting and hiring sales team members impacted our fourth quarter growth rate. While we have since remedied that execution shortcoming and are steadily adding new members to our team, its repercussions flowed through to our Q1 results. Additionally, we experienced attrition among a handful of sales employees, and some temporary slowdowns within some key accounts due to extended contract renegotiations. We are sharing this information before our formal Q1 results announcement because my goals as OssDsign’s new CEO are not just to deliver strong results to our shareholders, but also to build trust through straightforward communications. I remain confident in the strength of Catalyst’s real-world data and its results, in our dedicated employees, and our ability to meaningfully win market share,” said Mark Waugh, CEO of OssDsign.



A complete financial statement for the first quarter will be presented and published on May 5, 2026, following the issuance of OssDsign’s annual report on April 28.

This disclosure contains information that OssDsign AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 04-10-2026 14:00 CET.

Mark Waugh

CEO

(888) 266-5952

mark.waugh@ossdsign.com

Certified Adviser

The Company’s Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About OssDsign

ANNONS

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body's own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.