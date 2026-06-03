OssDsign AB announces updated proposal regarding board fees ahead of the annual general meeting 2026

The nomination committee has previously proposed that the fees payable to the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting shall amount to a total of SEK 1,300,000, out of which SEK 400,000 shall be paid to the chairman and SEK 300,000 to each of the other board members, except for Christer Fåhraeus to whom no board fee is to be paid.

The nomination committee now proposes that, in addition to the above, fees shall be paid to the board members serving on the audit committee for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting in a total amount of SEK 120,000, of which SEK 80,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 40,000 to the other member of the audit committee. In all other respects, the nomination committee’s proposal regarding board fees remains unchanged.

In connection with the updated proposal, an updated proxy form with voting instructions will be made available on the Company’s website, www.ossdsign.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Waugh, CEO

+1 (260) 804-1342

mark.waugh@ossdsign.com

Certified Adviser

ANNONS

The Company’s Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About OssDsign

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body’s own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign’s share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.