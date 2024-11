Northern Capsek Ventures: Rekordhög substansrabatt och fem av tolv investeringar i fas två

Utvalda pressmeddelanden

Merus Power’s largest battery energy storage system enters the electricity market use

The largest battery energy storage system operating on Finnish electricity markets, delivered by Merus Power, has been completed and is now in market use. The energy storage facility, designed for Finnish cold and snowy conditions, is located in Lempäälä, Finland. It is an investment of a fund managed by Taaleri Energia. The completion of this project …