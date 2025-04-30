Nitro Games signs approx. 3.2 million EUR expansion to the development agreement with Digital Extremes

With this agreement, Nitro Games provides Digital Extremes with game development services for a mobile version of the free-to-play action game, Warframe. This agreement is an expansion to the ongoing order with the same customer, as communicated previously on 1 August 2023, 30 January 2024 and 20 September 2024.

This agreement follows Nitro Games’ strategy, where in addition to developing games based on its own IP, the company also offers its services to selected customers. The order value of this new agreement is approx. 3.2 million EUR, increasing the total order value with this customer to approx. 20.7 million EUR. The agreement follows an industry-standard structure. The project is ongoing and is expected to be completed in 2025.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: [email protected]

This company release contains information that Nitro Games Oyj is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by aforementioned contact person on 30 April 2025 at 07:00 (EEST).

Digital Extremes in brief:

ANNONS

Founded in 1993 by James Schmalz, Digital Extremes ranks as one of the world's top independent video game development studios. Originating with the co-creation of Epic Games' multi-million unit selling Unreal® franchise including Unreal and Unreal Tournament, Digital Extremes went on to develop Dark Sector®, BioShock® for the PlayStation®3, the BioShock 2 multiplayer campaign, and The Darkness® II. The studio has reached its greatest critical and commercial success with the free-to-play action game, Warframe®, boasting a global community of 50 million registered players on PC, PS4™, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™. For more information about Digital Extremes, visit www.digitalextremes.com.

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196