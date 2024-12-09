Nitro Games has received 300,000 EUR funding

The project has progressed according to the project plan, and as a result, Nitro Games has now received the third installment of funding from Business Finland. This project is closely aligned with Nitro Games’ strategy and supports the ongoing development of its game portfolio. The project supports Nitro Games in exploring new ways of releasing games with a reduced time-to-market.

The funding is provided in the form of a soft loan. After this third installment, approximately 340,000 EUR of the approved funding remains, which will be paid against project progress reports. The estimated project duration is from 1 February 2023, to 30 June 2025.

The terms of the funding were communicated in a previous company release dated 3 March 2023:

https://news.cision.com/nitro-games-oyj/r/nitro-games-to-receive-approx–1-5m-eur-funding-from-business-finland,c3727140.

