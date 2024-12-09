Nitro Games has received 300,000 EUR as the third installment of funding from Business Finland.
Nitro Games has received 300,000 EUR funding
The project has progressed according to the project plan, and as a result, Nitro Games has now received the third installment of funding from Business Finland. This project is closely aligned with Nitro Games’ strategy and supports the ongoing development of its game portfolio. The project supports Nitro Games in exploring new ways of releasing games with a reduced time-to-market.
The funding is provided in the form of a soft loan. After this third installment, approximately 340,000 EUR of the approved funding remains, which will be paid against project progress reports. The estimated project duration is from 1 February 2023, to 30 June 2025.
The terms of the funding were communicated in a previous company release dated 3 March 2023:
https://news.cision.com/nitro-games-oyj/r/nitro-games-to-receive-approx–1-5m-eur-funding-from-business-finland,c3727140.
For more information:
Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder
Phone: +358 44 388 1071
Email: [email protected]
Nitro Games in brief:
Nitro Games is a mobile game developer and publisher. Nitro Games team is a multinational group of mobile gaming professionals that has the expertise from development to publishing to live-operations. The Company focuses on producing high quality mobile games mostly for the mid-core audience. Nitro Games is specialized in the category of shooter games. With Nitro Games’ powerful NG Platform and the NG MVP process, the Company is able to carry out market validation with its games during development. Nitro Games has developed several games such as Autogun Heroes, NERF: Superblast, Lootland, Heroes of Warland, Medals of War, Raids of Glory. The company offers its services also to selected customers and has developed several successful projects to leading mobile gaming companies.
Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected].
