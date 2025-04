Lea Bank AB (publ): Notice of the Annual General Meeting

The shareholders of Lea Bank AB, reg. no. 559465-8196, (the "Company") are hereby given notice of the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the Company's premises at Polhemsplatsen 5 in Gothenburg.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Annual General Meeting must:

be registered in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB as of the record date, which is Tuesday, May 6, 2025; and

notify their participation and any assistants no later than Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting in person can register via:

Link: https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy

English version: https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy?sprak=1 or,

Email: [email protected] or,

Phone: 08 – 402 91 33 (+46 8 402 91 33) or,

Mail: Lea Bank AB "Annual General Meeting" c/o Euroclear Sweden AB Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden

If shareholders wish to be represented by a proxy, a written and dated power of attorney must be issued to the proxy. If the power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, a copy of the registration certificate or equivalent ("Registration Certificate") for the legal entity must be attached. The original power of attorney and, if applicable, the registration certificate or other authorization documents should be sent to Lea Bank AB "Annual General Meeting", c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden, well in advance of the meeting, but no later than May 7, 2025. Proxy forms will be available on the Company's website https://leabank.se/about-us/investor-relations/general-meeting

Privacy notice for personal data processed in connection with a general meeting of shareholders:

https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf

Proposed Agenda

Opening of the meeting Election of the chairman of the meeting Preparation and approval of the voting list Approval of the agenda Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened Update by the CEO Presentation of the annual report and auditor's report for the financial year 2024 Resolutions on: a) Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet b) Appropriation of the company's profit according to the adopted balance sheet Determination of the number of board members Determination of fees to the board Election of board members and chairman of the board Election of auditor and determination of fees Resolution on the nomination committee's instructions Resolution on the authorization for the board to decide on the issuance of new shares Resolution on amendments to the articles of association Closing of the meeting

For the full notice and more information, see the attached document or visit https://leabank.se/about-us/investor-relations/general-meeting

Contact information:

Oddbjørn Berentsen, CEO

Tel: +46 8 509 285 00

Email: [email protected]