Foxway och Samsung Electronics Germany utökar sitt samarbete med sikte på högsta kvalitetsstandarder

Utvalda pressmeddelanden

Novatron Fusion Group closes funding round and joins forces with lead investor St1 to accelerate fusion energy in the Nordics

Novatron Fusion Group (NFG) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its Series A1 funding round. This achievement is further enhanced by a new strategic long-term industrial partnership with lead investor and new board member St1, marking a new chapter in the journey toward commercial fusion energy. The strategic long-term industrial partnership is …