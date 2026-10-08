EC European Capital RTO 1 invites investors to Stockholm and live online presentation of contemplated acquisition target ION-GAS

Stockholm, 8 October 2026 – EC European Capital RTO 1 AB (publ) (“EC RTO” or the “Company”), listed on Spotlight Stock Market, invites shareholders, investors and interested market participants to two investor events on 21 and 22 October 2026. The events will provide an opportunity to meet the management teams of EC RTO and ION-GAS GmbH, learn more about the contemplated reverse takeover and experience a live demonstration of IONdrug, an innovative cannabis breath screening system.

Following the announcement on 29 September 2026 of a Letter of Intent regarding the contemplated acquisition of 100 percent of ION-GAS GmbH, EC RTO is taking the next step in its investor communication by presenting the proposed acquisition target directly to the Swedish financial community.

The Company will host an in-person investor evening in Stockholm on 21 October 2026, followed by a live online presentation in cooperation with Investor Studios on 22 October 2026.

Both events are free of charge. Registration is available by email at coenen@european-capital.de.

Meet ION-GAS – technology with international applications

Founded in 2014 as a spin-off from TU Dortmund University and the Leibniz Institute for Analytical Sciences (ISAS), ION-GAS develops analytical instruments and software for detecting trace substances in breath and other gases.

Its lead product, IONdrug, is a mobile cannabis breath screening system designed to deliver results approximately 90 seconds after sampling.

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The company's technology platform also encompasses applications and research projects in bacterial identification, breath-based diagnostics, pharmaceutical monitoring and hydrogen quality monitoring.

ION-GAS has received approximately EUR 2.15 million in research funding to date, supporting the development of its analytical technologies.

The proposed reverse takeover and associated financing are intended to provide a foundation for the next stage of development, including production, broader commercialisation and international expansion.

21 October 2026 – Investor evening in Stockholm

Venue: Clarion Hotel® Sign, Östra Järnvägsgatan 35, 111 20 Stockholm

Time: Wednesday, 21 October 2026, 18:30–21:00

Language: English

The evening will bring together management representatives of EC RTO and ION-GAS, shareholders and other participants from the Swedish capital markets.

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Representatives of Spotlight Stock Market, Mangold Fondkommission AB and other capital-market participants are also expected to attend.

The programme will include:

Presentation of EC RTO, the proposed acquisition and next steps

Introduction to ION-GAS, its technology and commercial applications

Live demonstration of the IONdrug cannabis breath screening system

Explanation of the proposed transaction structure and financing

Questions and answers with management

Networking reception with tapas and refreshments

Attendance is limited to 50 participants, including accompanying guests. Each shareholder may bring one guest. Registrations will be processed in the order received, subject to availability, and confirmed by email.

Registration: coenen@european-capital.de

22 October 2026 – Live online presentation with Investor Studios

For shareholders and investors who are unable to attend the Stockholm event, EC RTO will host a live online presentation in cooperation with Investor Studios.

Date: Thursday, 22 October 2026

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Time: 08:00 Swedish time (CEST)

Format: Live online broadcast

Languages: English and Swedish

The broadcast will feature:

Alexander Coenen, CEO of EC European Capital RTO 1 AB (publ), presenting the proposed transaction, its strategic rationale and the anticipated next steps.

Dr. Wolfgang Vautz, co-founder of ION-GAS and a member of its management team, introducing the company, demonstrating IONdrug and explaining the technology's different applications.

The discussion will be moderated by Kaarlo Airaxin of Investor Studios, who will also address questions submitted by viewers.

The presentation is open to shareholders and other interested participants. Attendance is free of charge and without obligation. A recording of the presentations and supporting materials will be made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website following the event.

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Participants can request their personal access credentials by emailing coenen@european-capital.de with their name. Access credentials are individual and should not be shared.

Alexander Coenen, CEO of EC European Capital RTO 1 AB, comments:

“We believe that transparency and direct dialogue are particularly important when a listed RTO company is preparing a potential acquisition.

Rather than simply asking shareholders to read a press release or a transaction document, we want to give them the opportunity to meet the people behind ION-GAS, understand the technology and see the product in action.

ION-GAS has spent many years developing its analytical technology, and we believe its potential applications deserve closer attention from the Nordic investment community. The live demonstration of IONdrug will be a particularly interesting part of both events.

Our ambition is to build a bridge between the Nordic and German-speaking financial communities. Bringing the management and technology of a German company directly to Swedish shareholders is a very practical example of this strategy.

We are therefore delighted to welcome investors to Stockholm and, together with Investor Studios, to offer a second opportunity for everyone who cannot attend in person.”

Proposed reverse takeover – current status

ANNONS

On 29 September 2026, EC RTO announced that it had entered into a Letter of Intent regarding the proposed acquisition of ION-GAS GmbH.

The indicative transaction structure includes an agreed transaction value of EUR 8.5 million for ION-GAS, an agreed transaction reference value of EUR 4.0 million for EC RTO and a mandatory capital raise of EUR 2.5 million.

The negotiated transaction reference value for EC RTO corresponds to approximately SEK 4.52 per existing share, based on the exchange rate specified in the LoI. This is not an indication or forecast of the Company's current or future market share price.

The proposed acquisition remains subject to satisfactory due diligence, definitive agreements, financing, corporate approvals and Spotlight Stock Market's new listing review.

The planned investor events are intended to provide information about the proposed transaction and ION-GAS' business. They do not constitute an offer to subscribe for shares or an investment recommendation. There is no guarantee that the reverse acquisition will be completed.

Registration and further information

Shareholders and interested investors wishing to attend either event are invited to register directly with:

Alexander Coenen

CEO and Board Member

EC European Capital RTO 1 AB (publ)

Email: coenen@european-capital.de

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Please indicate whether you wish to attend the Stockholm event on 21 October or the online presentation on 22 October. For the Stockholm event, please include the names of all attendees.

About EC European Capital RTO 1 AB (publ)

EC European Capital RTO 1 AB (publ) is a Swedish reverse takeover company listed on Spotlight Stock Market since 10 September 2026. Its objective is to identify and acquire a privately held operating company with attractive growth potential through a reverse takeover.

The Company's Sponsor is EC European Capital Markets SE, an independent European capital-markets platform headquartered in Munich.

Ticker: ECRTO1

ISIN: SE0030252664

Website: www.ec-rto1.com

About ION-GAS GmbH

ION-GAS GmbH is a German analytical technology company headquartered in Dortmund. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from TU Dortmund University and the Leibniz Institute for Analytical Sciences, the company develops instruments and software for advanced trace-gas analysis.

Its technology platform includes IONdrug, a mobile cannabis breath screening system, alongside applications in hydrogen quality monitoring, diagnostics and other analytical fields.

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Alexander Coenen

CEO, EC European Capital RTO 1 AB (publ)

E-mail: coenen@european-capital.de

Phone: +49 160 5683191

Website: www.ec-rto1.com

About EC European Capital RTO 1 AB

EC European Capital RTO 1 AB (publ) is a Swedish reverse takeover company established to identify and complete a reverse takeover with an attractive privately held growth company seeking access to the public capital markets. The Company focuses primarily on innovative, technology-enabled and scalable businesses with a European presence and aims to create long-term shareholder value through a transparent and professionally structured transaction process.

EC European Capital RTO 1 is sponsored by EC European Capital Markets SE, an independent European equity capital markets advisory and transaction platform with more than 25 years of capital markets experience and participation in more than 100 capital markets transactions across European stock exchanges and trading venues.