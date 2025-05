Biroller – Veronica Linarfve aktuell med ny roman om att förlåta och ta tillbaka huvudrollen i sitt liv

Utvalda pressmeddelanden

OssDsign announces CEO transition planned for the second half of 2025

Uppsala, April 30, 2025. OssDsign® AB (publ.) today announces that Morten Henneveld will step down as CEO at the end of the year to support the establishment of leadership with an even stronger presence and focus on the US market. The board will begin the process of recruiting a new CEO to lead the company’s …