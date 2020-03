Här är vinnarna i Hedge Awards 2020

I veckan avgjordes The Hedge Fund Journals årliga Hedge Awards i London. Prisceremonin korar de hedgefonder som enligt nedanstående kategorier presterat bäst inom UCITS-regelverket.



Här är vinnarna:



Corporate Credit – Market Neutral

Best Performing Fund in 2019 and over 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 Year Periods

DCI Market Neutral Credit Fund



Long/Short Equity – Global

Best Performing Fund over 5 and 7 Year Periods

SEB Prime Solutions Sissener Canopus



Long/Short Credit – Europe

Best Performing Fund over 3 and 4 Year Periods

Lyxor/Chenavari Credit Fund



Long/Short Credit – Europe

Best Performing Fund in 2019 and over 2 Years

Muzinich European Credit Alpha Fund



Long/Short Credit

Best Performing Fund in 2019

Muzinich Long Short Credit Yield Fund



Alternative Risk Premia

Best Performing Fund over a 4 Year Period

LFIS Vision UCITS – Premia



Fund of Funds

Best Performing Fund over a 5 Year Period

Longchamp Absolute Return Fund



Rates Long/Short

Best Performing Fund over 5 and 7 Year Periods

La Française Multistratégies Obligataires



Event Driven

Best Performing Fund over a 10 Year Period

GREIFF “special situations” Fund



Long/Short Equity – Japan

Best Performing Fund in 2019 and over 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Year Periods

Nomura Investment Solutions PLC – Nomura Alpha Japan Long Short Fund



Trend-Following CTA

Best Performing Fund over 5 and 7 Year Periods

Lyxor Epsilon Global Trend Fund



CTA Diversified Quant > US$250m

Best Performing Fund over a 2 Year Period

Lyxor/WNT Fund



Long/Short Equity – DACH

Best Performing Fund in 2019 and over 3, 4 and 5 Year Periods

Credit Suisse (LUX) Small and Mid-Cap Alpha Long/Short Fund



Long/Short Equity – Europe

Best Performing Fund over a 5 Year Period

Multilabel Sicav – LYRA Fund



Equity Long/Short Equity – Consumer Sector

Best Performing Fund in 2019

Consumer AlphaTM Global Leaders Fund



CTA – Short Term Trader

Best Performing Fund in 2019

Tungsten TRYCON AI Global Markets



Trend-Following CTA

Best Performing Fund in 2019 and over a 2 Year Period

Alma Platinum Quantica Managed Futures Focus Fund



Trend-Following CTA

Best Performing Fund over a 3 and 4 Year Period

Alma Platinum Quantica Managed Futures Fund



Equity Market Neutral – Europe

Best Performing Fund in 2019 and over 7 and 10 Year Periods

Exane Ceres Fund



Long/Short Equity – US

Best Performing Fund in 2019 and over a 2 Year Period

Serviced Platform SICAV – Select Equity Long/Short UCITS Sub-Fund



Long/Short Equity – Asia

Best Performing Fund over 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 Year Periods

Pictet TR – Mandarin



Equity Market Neutral – Asia

Best Performing Fund in 2019

Pictet TR – Akari



Equity Market Neutral – Europe

Best Performing Fund over a 5 Year Period

Pictet TR – Agora



Long/Short Equity – Technology and Innovation

Best Performing Fund in 2019

Lux IM – Pictet Future Trends



Long/Short Equity Global – Quantitative

Best Performing Fund over a 3 Year Period

Purple Global Adaptive Equity UCITS Fund



Long/Short Equity – UK

Best Performing Fund over a 7 Year Period

Janus Henderson United Kingdom Absolute Return Fund



Long/Short Equity – UK

Best Performing Fund over a 2 Year Period

Man GLG UK Absolute Value Fund



Equity Market Neutral – Europe

Best Performing Fund over a 4 Year Period

Man European Mid-Cap Eq Alt



Equity Market Neutral – UK

Best Performing Fund in 2019 and over 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 Year Periods

Man GLG UK Alpha Select Alternative



Long/Short Equity – Technology and Innovation

Best Performing Fund over a 3 Year Period

Man GLG Innovation Equity Alternative



Risk Parity

Best Performing Fund in 2019 and over 2, 3, 4 and 5 Year Periods

Man AHL TargetRisk



Largest Asset Raise by a New Launch

Lyxor/Bridgewater Global Macro



CAT Bonds/Insurance Linked

Best Performing Fund in 2019

Twelve Cat Bond Fund



Long/Short Equity – Nordic

Best Performing Fund over a 4 Year Period

Norron SICAV – Target Fund



Long/Short Equity – Nordic

Best Performing Fund over a 5 and 7 Year Periods

Norron SICAV – Select Fund



Absolute Return Bonds – Nordic

Best Performing Fund in 2019 and over 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 Year Periods

Norron SICAV – Premium Fund



Equity Market Neutral – Europe

Best Performing Fund over a 2 Year Period

Melchior European Absolute Return Fund



Equity Market Neutral – Europe

Best Performing Fund over a 3 Year Period

Melchior Selected Trust – Velox Fund



Long/Short Equity – Europe

Best Performing Fund over a 2 Year Period

Melchior European Enhanced Absolute Return Fund



Global Macro < $100m

Best Performing Fund in 2019

Zest Dynamic Opportunities Fund



Equity Market Neutral – US

Best Performing Fund in 2019

Zest North America Pairs Relative Fund



Volatility

Best Performing Fund over a 2 Year Period

LGT Dynamic Protection Sub-Fund



Global Macro < $100m

Best Performing Fund over 2, 3, 4 and 5 Year Periods

William Blair SICAV – Dynamic Diversified Allocation Fund



Convertible Arbitrage

Best Performing Fund in 2019 and over 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Year Periods

Cheyne Convertibles Absolute Return Fund

Annons