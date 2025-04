Wihlborgs hyr ut 24 000 kvm till Aarsleff i Köpenhamn

Utvalda pressmeddelanden

Italy’s Gambling Reforms: Raising the Bar for a Safer Industry

By Christian Lowe, COO of NuoviCasino.it The gambling scene in Italy is going through some big changes. With tighter rules on advertising, possible tax increases, and a stronger focus on player protection, there’s been a lot of talk about what this means for the Italian gambling industry. These updates reflect a clear push toward a …