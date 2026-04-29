Nitro Games signs Warhammer licence

Nitro Games to develop a mobile game based on the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Nitro Games has signed a licensing agreement with Games Workshop to develop a game based on Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 universe, and are excited to bring a popular game to a new platform and new audience. The project will begin immediately, and the game is planned to be announced soon. The parties have agreed on a revenue-sharing model tied to the commercial performance of the game.

“We’re proud to begin our collaboration with Games Workshop. This falls into the category of a passion project, as we have many fans of the Warhammer 40,000 universe here at Nitro”, says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Nitro Games in brief:

ANNONS

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196

Games Workshop Limited in brief:

Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniatures, novels and model kits through more than 573 of its own stores (branded Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges (including our publishing division ‘Black Library’ and our special resin miniatures studio ‘Forge World’) can be found at www.games-workshop.com

