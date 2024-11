Svalner tillkännager idag lanseringen av en utökad satsning inom Private Equity

Utvalda pressmeddelanden

OssDsign AB (publ) publishes Q3 2024 Interim Report and raises guidance on gross margin

OssDsign AB (publ) announces that the interim report for Q3 2024 is now available as a PDF on the company’s website www.ossdsign.com/reports. A PDF version is also attached to this press release. The Q3 2024 results will also be presented at an investor webcast today November 12th at 11:00 CET. The webcast can be accessed via …