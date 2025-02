Qben Infras plattformsbolag Hadeland Elektro AS ingår avtal om elektro- och signaltekniska tjänster

Utvalda pressmeddelanden

Scandinavian ChemoTech Restructures Loans and Doubles the Duration to 12 Months

ChemoTech is pleased to announce the signing of new restructured loan agreements to replace its previous short-term bridge financing. The new agreements include a 2.4 MSEK loan from two external investors and a 3.4 MSEK loan from a Board member and the CEO. All loans retain the same terms as previous agreements, except for an …