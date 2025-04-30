Uppsala, April 30, 2025. OssDsign® AB (publ.) today announces that Morten Henneveld will step down as CEO at the end of the year to support the establishment of leadership with an even stronger presence and focus on the US market. The board will begin the process of recruiting a new CEO to lead the company’s continued expansion in the United States.
OssDsign announces CEO transition planned for the second half of 2025
OssDsign byter vd under andra halvan av 2025
Uppsala, 30 april 2025. OssDsign AB (publ.) meddelar idag att Morten Henneveld kommer att lämna sin position som vd vid årets slut för att möjliggöra upprättandet av en ledning med ännu större närvaro och fokus på USA-marknaden. Styrelsen inleder nu arbetet med att rekrytera en ny vd som ska leda bolagets fortsatta expansion i USA. …
Since the launch of OssDsign Catalyst in the U.S. in August 2021, and the following the strategic shift to become a pure play orthobiologics company, OssDsign has shown high double-digit growth. To lead the continued rapid growth and expansion in the United States, the Board and CEO Morten Henneveld have agreed this is best achieved by leadership with an even stronger presence and focus on this key market. The Board will therefore begin an orderly transition to a new CEO.
“Since Morten Henneveld joined in late 2020, OssDsign has undergone transformative strategic changes, based on the acquisition of Sirakoss/OssDsign Catalyst, that have positioned us as a fast-growing company with an innovative product that has been exceptionally well-received in the US market. We are deeply grateful for Morten’s extraordinary contribution and the value he has created for shareholders. We are confident in our future direction and reassured that Morten will continue leading the company through year-end or until we appoint a new CEO to drive our next phase of growth,” says Simon Cartmell, Chairman of the Board.
“These have been intense but truly rewarding years as CEO of OssDsign, where I have had the privilege of leading the transformation from an EU-centric cranial patient-specific implant company to a high growth US-focused orthobiologics company. In only a few years, we have established OssDsign Catalyst as a strong contender in the vast US market, and it is now clear that the next phase of our expansion needs to be led from the United States. Until a new CEO is appointed, I remain fully committed to the continued execution on our strategic priorities and efficiently getting OssDsign Catalyst to as many hospitals, surgeons and patients as possible, while ensuring a smooth transition to new leadership”, says Morten Henneveld, CEO of OssDsign.
For further information, please contact:
Simon Cartmell, Chairman of the Board
email: [email protected]
Morten Henneveld, CEO, OssDsign AB
Tel: +46 73 382 43 90, email: [email protected]
Certified Adviser:
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company’s Certified Adviser.
About OssDsign
OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body's own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.
This disclosure contains information that OssDsign AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on April 30, 2025