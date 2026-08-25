Loyal Solutions announces second half year results for 1/1-30/06 2026,and full year results for FY 2025-2026

CEO Peter Kisbye comments:

“In the period 1 July 2025 – 30 June 2026 (“the Period”) the Company delivered record results:



Top line revenue grew 46% for the full year to TDKK 57.191

ARR growth year on year was 31% with year-end ARR of TDKK 52.484

Staff expenses were reduced by 14%, despite a 46% growth in revenue, a testament to continuous development of our efficient operating model

EBITDA was positive TDKK at 5.027 for the year vs forecasted EBITDA of TDKK 5.310 and vs last year TDKK -6.742

Operating profit for the year of TDKK 1.785 vs forecasted TDKK 1.687 vs last year TDKK -10.086

Cash receipts for the year of TDKK 55.742 TDKK vs last year TDKK 43.364, an increase of 29%

We see our revenue growth of 46% and ARR growth of 31% as strong and in line with our expectations. While growing rapidly, the Company improved EBITDA by more than TDKK 11.000 to a positive EBITDA of TDKK 5.027 and became cash flow positive. These results demonstrate the strong operating leverage inherent in our LoyalTfacts® infrastructure SaaS platform, and the Company’s operating procedures. As the business continues to scale, our efficient operating model enables a significant proportion of incremental revenue to translate into EBITDA and cash flow with a marginal EBITDA margin for the Period of 65%”

Commercial update

During the Period, our sales pipeline developed in line with expectations, and our growing portfolio of large international reference clients continued to generate interest in Loyal Solutions and our LoyalTfacts® infrastructure platform.

Our sales cycles remain relatively long, reflecting the nature of our business. We establish strategic, long-term infrastructure partnerships with large enterprise clients that typically have comprehensive procurement, compliance and implementation processes. We continue to work closely with our sales organization and sales partners to improve sales efficiency and reduce lead times.

Our commercial cooperation with Visa Inc. in relation to the Visa VMLS platform also progressed in line with expectations. We continue to experience strong market interest in our LoyalTfacts® infrastructure SaaS platform, with clients recognizing the value of a secure, compliant and enterprise-grade payment/card-linking platform capable of delivering measurable business value and return on investment.

ANNONS

We continue to strengthen Loyal Solutions' position as a leading provider of payment/card-linked loyalty infrastructure. As transaction volumes, programme maturity and geographic reach continue to increase, we believe our infrastructure-first business model positions the Company well for sustainable long-term growth and increasing profitability.

Client programmes performance

Our existing client programmes continued to perform well during the Period with average growth rates of 25% YoY, further validating the scalability and long-term value creation potential of our infrastructure SaaS business model. While our client programmes are at different stages of maturity, all delivered satisfactory year-on-year growth, and several clients continued expanding their programmes into additional markets. The continued expansion of existing client programmes further illustrates the scalability of our infrastructure platform, where increasing transaction volumes and geographic expansion can be supported with limited incremental operational complexity.

Our people

Our employees remain our most important asset, and once again demonstrated exceptional commitment throughout the Period. Despite continued high activity levels, we have maintained our focus on employee wellbeing, work-life balance, inclusivity and flexible working arrangements.

Our South African technology hub continues to play an important role in supporting product development and client delivery. Combined with our Danish headquarters, and our partner Bright Insights Consulting in the UAE this international operating model provides access to highly skilled talent while supporting efficient, around-the-clock collaboration.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR 1/1-30/6 2026 AND FULL YEAR

Business and operational highlights

ANNONS

During the second half of the financial year 2025/26 and the full year the Company reached several milestones including:



The Company delivered a growth in ARR of 31% to DKK 52.484

78% of ARR growth during the Period was generated by expansion within existing client programmes.

Top line revenue grew 46% for the full year

Staff expenses were reduced by 14%, despite a 46% growth in revenue

EBITDA for the year of TDKK 5.027 vs forecast EBITDA of TDKK 5.310, and vs last year TDKK -6.742

Incremental EBITDA margin was 65%

Net Retention Rate NRR was 123%

Operating profit for the year of TDKK 1.785 vs forecasted TDKK 1.687 vs last year TDKK -10.086

Cash receipts for the year of TDKK 55.742 TDKK vs last year TDKK 43.364, an increase of 29%

The Company`s global contract with Visa Inc. providing its technology to power the Visa VMLS program was extended for 3 years

Visa Germany launched Visa Bonus based on The Company LoyalTfacts® technology

PCI DSS Level 1 annual re-certification was completed successfully in April

Annual re-certification of our ISMS to ISO 27001 standards with 27017 and 27018 controls was completed in May

Annual re-certification to SOC2-Type2 standard was completed in January

A range of platform upgrades delivered to clients, including a new version of the powerful campaign capabilities in LoyalTfacts®

Our world exclusive integration to the Himyan Card infrastructure in Qatar continued to perform well with our partner Qatar Airways

Emirates launched redemption of Skyward Miles in the UAE, based on the Company`s Pay with Points technology

MYER one, one of the loyalty leaders in Australia, wins “Best Retail Loyalty Program Worldwide”

AI applications are being continuously evaluated for relevant use cases for individual clients

The Virgin Velocity, containing the Company’s Pay with Points technology, wins the prestigious Good Design Award in Australia

Conference call to present second half of financial year 2025/26

Loyal Solutions will present its second half year report 2025/26 results in a brief live webcast through MS Teams on:

25 August 2026, at 10.00-10.30 CET. Please join and ask questions directly to CEO, Peter Kisbye, at this investor event.

To participate, please join the conference call on this link.

The audited annual report for the Period will be made public on our website under “reports and presentations” on the 24 September 2026 at 08.00 CET. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 23 October 2026 at 13.00 CET at the Company headquarters in Copenhagen.



This financial report constitutes inside information that Loyal Solutions A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by the Company’s news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.

ANNONS

For further information about the Company, please contact

Peter Kisbye, CEO

Phone: +45 21 28 69 60

E-mail: pki@loyalsolutions.eu

Website: www.loyalsolutions.eu

Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

E-mail: ca@skmg.se

Loyal Solutions is a global provider of PCI DSS Level 1 certified payment-linked loyalty infrastructure, powering enterprise loyalty programs across a wide range of industries.

Our proprietary SaaS platform, LoyalTfacts®, provides the infrastructure that connects payment networks, issuers, merchants and loyalty programs, enabling secure, scalable and seamless payment-linked customer engagement worldwide.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Loyal Solutions operates a technology hub in South Africa, and is represented in Stockholm, Dubai, San Francisco and Sydney.