Kasthall teams up with Astrid to create a Nordic rugs & textiles house

The international markets for rugs and textiles are expanding, driven by growing interest in genuine materials and true craftsmanship. Both Kasthall and Astrid are well positioned for future opportunities. Since the acquisition of Kasthall in August 2023, owners Network of Design (NOD) has worked closely with the company to chart the way for the future, and this acquisition means a new chapter for both companies as they forge a new path side by side.

Building on its unique 135-year heritage of craftsmanship and design collaborations with exceptional designers, Kasthall is the unique embodiment of mastery handed down through generations in the rolling landscapes of Kinna, Sweden, coupled with a discerning eye for international interior design excellence.

Astrid, the Stockholm-based interior textiles company, has since its founding by Anna Boustedt in 2003 become a darling amongst discerning interior designers, corporate clients and private customers with an eye for the truly special. Astrid has delivered outstanding prestige projects and built an impressive reputation. A team with outstanding textiles expertise, renowned for exquisite timeless taste, creators of a brand experience that is second to none in the industry, and a strong business platform with solid results makes Astrid a welcome acquisition.

Both Kasthall and Astrid are sprung from the conviction that textiles have the ability to completely change the atmosphere of a space. In each other’s company they are both set to thrive as their respective offerings complement each other to build a unique combined offer.

Mirkku Kullberg, CEO of Kasthall since September 2024, looks forward to embarking on an inspiring new journey with Astrid. Over the past months, Kasthall has undertaken an extensive strategic initiative, redefining the brand and collections to cater to both residential and contract markets. A shared future with Astrid opens exciting possibilities for future business opportunities.

”Immediately when I met Anna, we discovered a genuine, shared passion for materials, a sense for spaces, and a strong commitment to a sustainable design culture. This mutual desire to create something innovative and inspiring forms the foundation for this next chapter. Together, we will complement each other’s strengths and build commercially solid opportunities that hold incredible potential”, says Mirkku Kullberg, Kasthall CEO.

Kasthall has a global presence with showrooms in Stockholm, Malmö, New York, and Milan. Astrid will now have access to this network and will be able to accelerate growth through the Kasthall network. Astrid will simultaneously unlock new project opportunities for Kasthall through their ability to create a product offering and a brand experience with style.

“From my very first meeting with Mirkku, it was clear that we share a deep passion for design and craftsmanship—we were finishing each other’s sentences as we envisioned the possibilities for Astrid and Kasthall. The idea of what we could create together felt natural and exciting.”

“At Astrid, we have always been driven by a deep love for textiles and their transformative power in interiors. Partnering with Kasthall allows us to bring our fabrics into new creative contexts, where our colors, textures, and materials can interact beautifully with Kasthall’s exceptional rugs. Together, we are expanding the possibilities of textile-driven design” says Anna Boustedt, founder of Astrid.

“Joining forces with Kasthall within Network of Design is an exciting step for Astrid. This partnership not only strengthens our international presence, it also opens up new opportunities for collaboration with like-minded designers and architects. We look forward to inspiring new design experiences and sharing our passion for textiles with a broader audience” Anna continues.

This new collaboration is determined to make waves in the interior design industry, and the owner NOD is excited about the future prospects of Kasthall and Astrid joining forces.

“This is the first acquisition we have done within NOD where the companies will start operating very closely together from day one. While we have come a long way to build synergies between the companies in our existing portfolio, this is a true match made in heaven from the outset. We see a great industry logic for these companies to operate closely together and this combination of companies quite simply allows for a better offering to the existing Kasthall pipeline, which will drive growth for both Kasthall and Astrid”, says Therese Hillman, CEO of NOD.

The new partnership will be visible for partners and customers already at the Stockholm Design Week and Stockholm Furniture Fair taking place February 4-8, 2025. A unique Astrid interpretation of Kasthall’s classic models will be presented, and a joint design talk will showcase the combined strength of these two design companies.

“We were always impressed with the Astrid product offering and in getting to know Anna Boustedt and her team we are struck by the level of professionalism and the sharp business they have built since 2003. It’s a true pleasure to welcome them into our team and to introduce them to our partners around the world, and with mutual respect and excitement together build a truly global interior design company”, says Therese Hillman, CEO of NOD.

The respective teams have been meeting closely during the planning phase to get to know each other and ensure both companies can hit the ground running.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the future prospects of this new era we are embarking on, with our respective teams working side by side”, say Mirkku Kullberg, CEO Kasthall, and Anna Boustedt, founder of Astrid.

About Network of Design (NOD)

NOD was founded in 2020 as an investment and growth platform within Nordic home interior and design. NOD supports a network of distinctive entrepreneurial design companies to accelerate their growth journeys. Today the group includes several iconic Nordic design companies including Kasthall, String Furniture Byarums Bruk, Grythyttan Stålmöbler, Kid’s Concept, Photowall, Cooee Design, Vaarni, Norling Studio and Wall of Art.

About Kasthall

Kasthall has been at the forefront of the interior design industry for 135 years. Based in the rolling hills of Kinna, Sweden, since 1889, Kasthall has always been inspired by the conviction that by bringing warmth and beauty into rooms, we help create inviting spaces that nurture human connections. We design and craft beautiful rugs for a life well lived, created by our master rug makers for global design audiences.

About Astrid

A passion for textiles led Anna Boustedt to found Astrid in 2003. Her vision of how texture and colours can be combined and added to a variety of interior spaces remains a key influence on the company’s approach today. By employing a combination of Scandinavian aesthetics and European production of the highest quality, Astrid achieves results that are contemporary, timeless and sustainable.Driven by the conviction that textiles have the ability to completely change the atmosphere of a space, we design and produce collections of high-quality fabrics. They are available to architects, interior designers, retailers and others who work professionally with interiors.

