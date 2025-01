Folksamgruppen sätter ambitiösa klimatmål för 2030

Utvalda pressmeddelanden

Collaborative Fusion Partnership Announced by Novatron Fusion Group and Oxford Sigma

Novatron Fusion Group and Oxford Sigma are pleased to announce a strategic partnership on fusion power plant design. This collaboration combines Novatron’s innovative NOVATRON reactor design with Oxford Sigma’s expertise in fusion materials, component design, and manufacturing, marking a significant step toward achieving sustainable and scalable fusion energy solutions. The partnership will accelerate Novatron Fusion …