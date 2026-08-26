Cowboy Hop released today with Ethereal Gaming

“We’re happy to see the first game now being introduced to players through Ethereal Gaming. We look forward to learning more about its performance, as we continue developing the subsequent games,” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO of Nitro Games.

Nitro Games and Ethereal Gaming announced a partnership earlier this year, under which Nitro Games acts as the developer and Ethereal Gaming as the distributor of a portfolio of selected iGames. The games are intended for release on selected markets and networks. The parties operate on a revenue-share basis, subject to the commercial performance of the games.

Read more about Cowboy Hop here: https://etherealgaming.io/games/cowboy-hop/

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

ANNONS

Ethereal Gaming in brief:

Ethereal Gaming, founded in 2023 by industry veterans, is a pioneering tech-centric company dedicated to delivering top-tier technology solutions to its partners. Focused on the online casino space, Ethereal Gaming offers a diverse range of innovative products. http://etherealgaming.io/

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. The company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196