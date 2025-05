10 000 patienter behandlade med OssDsign Catalyst® i USA

Utvalda pressmeddelanden

A great start to 2025 for Vinga Corporate Bond – #1 YTD on Morningstar

A great start to 2025 for Vinga Corporate Bond – The fund is now #1 YTD on Morningstar in its peer group of 107 funds! This is a continuation of the strong 2024 performance, where the fund ranked in the top 3 on Morningstar and #1 on Citywire. vingacorporatebond.se/en Please note that historical returns are …