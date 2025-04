Webcast with Teleconference, Q1 / 2025

Nitro Games Oyj Interim report for January – March 2025 will be released on Monday 28 April 2025. The Company will do a presentation after the release of the report. Participants can join this presentation via a Webcast. Participants can send questions to the presenters via email below.

28 April 2025 09:30 (Europe/Stockholm)

Language: English

Activity: Webcast

Webcast: https://nitro-games.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

Questions via email: [email protected]

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: [email protected]

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196