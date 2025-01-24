Scandinavian ChemoTech is pleased to announce that our Animal Care operations would already be showing a positive cash flow if we reported our business areas separately. This underscores the importance of the structural and strategic changes we are implementing in 2025.
Scandinavian ChemTech’s Animal Care operations showed positive cashflow for 2024 in separate reporting
After thorough analysis and reallocating costs from Human to Animal Care, we learned that combining financial data from all areas has masked the strong performance of our animal care division. Simulated separate reporting shows that our animal care operations were not only sustainable but also profitable in 2024.
Notably, a significant portion of our revenue comes from the sale of our patented TSE-Treatment Kits™, which indicates that veterinarians value the unique performance and safety features provided by both the Kits and our vetIQure™ device during each treatment.
CEO Mohan Frick commented, “This exercise highlights an important component of our achievements in 2024 and reveals the growth and potential of our Animal Care division within our overall financial results. We’re committed to ensure accurate and transparent reporting. This is a major step forward, and with TSE’s potential in veterinary care exceeding 100s of MUSD, we are focused on increasing sales to drive consistent cash flow and future profits for the entire group.”.
Starting in Q1 2025, Scandinavian ChemoTech will introduce separate reporting for Animal Care and Human Care divisions. This pivotal change aims to enhance efficiency and accountability, enabling better resource allocation, streamlined operations, and growth in both areas. It also sets the stage for positive cashflow to unlock the strong potential within Human Care.
As we move forward, we remain committed to innovation, transparency, and excellence. These changes represent an important milestone in optimizing our revenue streams and achieving long-term success.
This disclosure contains information that ChemoTech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 24-01-2025 08:50 CET.
Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ)
ChemoTech is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation™ (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. ChemoTech’s shares (CMOTEC B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye AB is the company’s Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.chemotech.se.