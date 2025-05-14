OssDsign AB (publ) announces that the Annual Report for 2024 is now available as a PDF on the company’s website, www.ossdsign.com. A PDF version is also attached to this press release.
OssDsign publishes Annual Report 2024
OssDsign publicerar Årsredovisning 2024
OssDsign AB (publ) meddelar att årsredovisning för 2024 nu finns tillgänglig som PDF på koncernens hemsida, www.ossdsign.com. En PDF-version finns även bifogad till detta pressmeddelande. “Trots att vi verkar på en mycket konkurrensutsatt marknad har vi kunnat visa att det finns stora tillväxtmöjligheter då vi erbjuder en toppmodern innovation som effektivt löser kliniska utmaningar” säger …
KALLELSE TILL ÅRSSTÄMMA I OSSDSIGN AB
Aktieägarna i OssDsign AB, org.nr 556841-7546, kallas härmed till årsstämma onsdagen den 11 juni 2025 klockan 13.00 i Setterwalls Advokatbyrås lokaler på adress Sturegatan 10 i Stockholm. Inregistrering till stämman påbörjas 30 minuter i förväg. Styrelsen har i enlighet med bestämmelserna i 7 kap. 4 § andra stycket aktiebolagslagen och bolagets bolagsordning valt att tillämpa …
NOTICE TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN OSSDSIGN AB
The shareholders in OssDsign AB, reg. no. 556841-7546, are hereby given notice to attend the annual general meeting at 1:00 pm on Wednesday 11 June 2025 at Setterwalls Advokatbyrå’s offices at address Sturegatan 10 in Stockholm. Registration for the meeting commences 30 minutes before the opening of the meeting. The board of directors has decided, …
10,000 patients treated with OssDsign Catalyst® in the U.S.
Uppsala, May 12, 2025. Today, OssDsign AB (publ.) announces that it has reached its milestone of 10,000 patients treated with the innovative nanosynthetic bone graft, OssDsign Catalyst, confirming its continued success in the U.S. orthobiologics market. The continuous and rapid increase in treated patients is a strong testament to how well OssDsign Catalyst has been …
10 000 patienter behandlade med OssDsign Catalyst® i USA
Uppsala, 12 maj, 2025. OssDsign AB (publ.) meddelar idag att bolaget har nått milstolpen 10 000 behandlade patienter med det innovativa nanosyntetiska bengraftet OssDsign Catalyst, vilket bekräftar bolagets fortsatta framgång på den amerikanska marknaden för ortobiologiska produkter. Den snabba ökningen av behandlade patienter är ett tydligt bevis på hur väl OssDsign Catalyst har tagits emot …
“Despite operating in a highly competitive market, we have shown there are vast growth opportunities when offering state-of-the-art innovation that solves the clinical challenges” said Morten Henneveld, CEO, OssDsign AB.
About OssDsign
OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body's own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.
