Realtid
Realtid.se
Utvalda pressmeddelanden

OssDsign publishes Annual Report 2024

Pressmeddelande
Pressmeddelande
Uppdaterad: 14 maj 2025Publicerad: 14 maj 2025

OssDsign AB (publ) announces that the Annual Report for 2024 is now available as a PDF on the company’s website, www.ossdsign.com. A PDF version is also attached to this press release.

ANNONS
ANNONS
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mest läst i kategorin

“Despite operating in a highly competitive market, we have shown there are vast growth opportunities when offering state-of-the-art innovation that solves the clinical challenges” said Morten Henneveld, CEO, OssDsign AB.

 

For further information, please contact:

Morten Henneveld, CEO, OssDsign AB
Tel: +46 73 382 43 90, email: [email protected]

 

Certified Adviser

The Company’s Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB

 

ANNONS

About OssDsign
OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body's own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

 

This disclosure contains information that OssDsign AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on May 14th, 2025.

 

 

Läs mer från Realtid - vårt nyhetsbrev är kostnadsfritt:
ANNONS
ANNONS
ANNONS
ANNONS