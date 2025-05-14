OssDsign included in MSCI index

MSCI provides decision support and services to the global investment community and conducts quarterly updates of its equity indexes. In the latest revision, OssDsign has been included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index, implemented as of the close of May 30.

Based on MSCI’s expertise in research, data and technology, equity indexes of global shares are revised continuously to support clients’ investment decisions.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Henneveld, CEO, OssDsign AB

Tel: +46 73 382 43 90, email: [email protected]

Certified Adviser:

The Company’s Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

About OssDsign

OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation bone replacement products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body’s own healing capabilities and thereby improve the clinical outcome in a wide range of orthopedic areas with high medical needs. With a product portfolio consisting of patient-specific implants for cranial surgeries and an off-the-shelf synthetic bone graft for spine surgeries, OssDsign give patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong commercial presence in the U.S., Europe and selected Asian countries. OssDsign’s share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.