Nitro Games has signed a development services agreement with VOID Interactive.
Nitro Games signs development agreement with VOID Interactive
With this agreement, Nitro Games will provide VOID Interactive with game development services.
“We’re thrilled to collaborate with VOID Interactive and to have the opportunity to contribute to a team that aligns with our focus on action games. While this is a small engagement for us, it’s a great way to showcase our capabilities to a new partner in a genre we’re passionate about” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Nitro Games.
This agreement follows Nitro Games’ strategy, where in addition to developing games based on its own IP, the company also offers its services to selected customers. The order value of this new agreement is not significant. The agreement follows an industry-standard structure. The project starts immediately and is expected to be completed in 2025.
For more information:
Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder
Phone: +358 44 388 1071
Email: [email protected]
VOID Interactive in brief:
VOID Interactive is a digital provider in the video game and entertainment industry. VOID Interactive publishes the realistic, tactical first-person shooter, Ready or Not, as its flagship title, and is delivered digitally for download for PC systems and on consoles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland with business activities managed globally. For more information, please visit www.voidinteractive.net (https://u15209703.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.oBqnddMMYT-2FxoV-2B9f96cJwAGMws0f3h1zCcWiBv-2BzUIgPwFVifp7PIUKsVG0G4zkTLza_UCE4dJ2Y3UOdbO0wjXc8y97zAttE4HNfZRZxsWULju-2BHAPLSfS77fFUtTSvcsQhVyBqws-2BmWEnFOpk-2Fe1alzchZNZFXGy1D56slPZY4a2-2B0mVUnWVwkru0SGDMi22KP7M-2BJgACQXh22JIorz-2BbJ3yOLBgsLxrOIoFq3-2FOZlzinDqgkc90jy8PI1hr6hK5mnHYChITZQl-2FvaPfBYCkwYEbzrnhJfDx0ufPpV0Vzl1NpNT2B8S0KRh-2FKuq7KvnGAuCmhiYdVzL2P6WP9jDsa7qh6qrK-2FMXTOW9UA8-2BhITxYtdguijsrMh7tIgEv2dK0f34NGP-2BZeZJ-2Fc0QC6fNT4niLc8h-2FaLc6gKw6mT40hRmUwJHHtKXSCrdbjvpHl2p-2FRYVVF-2FekVueJFCmGtB3nE57iOqPnGUrjECuSOxyR7OD2sJo6kyuyDw8CqGUzv-2BgbYDiPypCGkhQryO1uCz9kKh5D92pXy-2BDHGophbnLUDCVLQRTlHIKmG89B1nvESKACQIALX-2BsA724Uo-2FmuoP1X0eixQ-3D-3D).
Nitro Games in brief:
Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.
Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.
