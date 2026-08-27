NAXS to begin publishing spotlights on selected holdings

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Swizterland, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

NAXS will begin publishing short presentations –“spotlights”- on its website, giving shareholders greater visibility into the portfolio. Each spotlight will cover a selected part of the portfolio, such as an individual company or a specific transaction.

The first spotlight covers Euroatlas, a portfolio company of Mimir Industries AB, and is available now at www.naxs.se.

Contact information:

Amaury de Poret, CEO

Telephone: +46 735111735

This press release and further information is available on the Company’s website: www.naxs.se

ANNONS

NAXS AB (publ)

Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972

Nybrogatan 6

114 34 Stockholm, Sweden

E-mail: info@naxs.se

Established in 2007, NAXS is an investment company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with a portfolio of Nordic private equity investments. The Company aims to maximize value from its existing portfolio while selectively deploying capital to enhance shareholder returns. More information is available on www.naxs.se