Together with Head Agent, Aggancio, Safemind and von Feilitzen & Partners we are aunching Exparang & Partners — a new approach to board and executive recruitment.
Exparang joins forces with leading search firms for board and executive marketplace
Exparang & Partners pairs Exparang’s mutual-matching platform – now used by more
than 12,000 leaders, experts, board and interim professionals – with partner-led
advisory services.
The marketplace gives companies access to a broader pool of talent. Clients can source
candidates and access search advisory in one place, choosing the level of support they
need – from self-service to fully managed search. Through mutual matching, executives
and experts become visible for relevant board and executive opportunities based on
competence, fit and motivation – not on who they already know.
Each strategic partner brings its own specialist expertise and brand while sharing a
common digital ecosystem and ambition: to advance how board and executive
recruitment is conducted.
“We are proud to partner with search firms that are admired and respected
across the industry. Adding their complementary advisory services to the
marketplace is a major milestone in our mission to raise the standard of
board and executive search in the Nordics and beyond. ” says Carl Schander, CEO and co-founder of Exparang
The board and executive talent market is evolving fast, and new needs are emerging.
Exparang & Partners is driving the shift towards a more transparent, meritocratic and
eﬃcient market – starting with the growing demand to professionalise board
recruitment.
“Board recruitment has traditionally relied heavily on personal networks,
recommendations and the market knowledge of executive search
consultants. At the same time, expectations of board composition continue
to rise, increasing the need to identify skills and experience beyond
established networks. This partnership combines the best of both worlds.” Says Pontus Andersson, CEO of Head Agent
The ambition is not to replace search advisory with an algorithm. Exparang’s technology
is built to empower advisers and decision-makers to do what they do best: AI and data
surface more relevant candidates and broaden the basis for decisions, while the search
adviser remains responsible for understanding the company’s needs, assessing
candidates and advising owners, nomination committees and boards.
“The collaboration enables us to combine our own networks and advisory
expertise with Exparang’s data-driven platform – while each firm retains
its specialist focus and brand identity. It will also create opportunities to
further strengthen the database with leading legal expertise, enabling us to
support both our candidates and clients with relevant leadership and board
opportunities.” Says Rosita von Feilitzen, CEO of Von Feilitzen & Partners
The strategic partnerships strengthen Exparang’s Board and Executive Marketplace
through Hybrid Intelligence: AI and data-driven mutual matching combined with
experienced executive search, human judgement and strategic advisory.
“Through data we extend our reach, with AI we discover hidden potential,
and through human judgment we ensure the right fit. Together, that is
Hybrid Intelligence – the foundation of Exparang & Partners’ approach. Says Daniel Hallqvist,CEO and Co-founder of Safemind
“Exparang has created a unique marketplace for board, executive and
interim talent. This partnership further strengthens Aggancio’s ability to
connect companies and owners with the right leaders — faster, more
broadly and with greater precision.” Says André Haug, CEO and Founder of Aggancio
Looking ahead, Exparang will expand the model through a Preferred Partner Ecosystem
– a curated network of complementary specialist providers — building towards a fully
integrated, one-stop oﬀering for board, executive and interim talent needs.