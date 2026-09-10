Exparang joins forces with leading search firms for board and executive marketplace

Exparang & Partners pairs Exparang’s mutual-matching platform – now used by more

than 12,000 leaders, experts, board and interim professionals – with partner-led

advisory services.

The marketplace gives companies access to a broader pool of talent. Clients can source

candidates and access search advisory in one place, choosing the level of support they

need – from self-service to fully managed search. Through mutual matching, executives

and experts become visible for relevant board and executive opportunities based on

competence, fit and motivation – not on who they already know.

Each strategic partner brings its own specialist expertise and brand while sharing a

common digital ecosystem and ambition: to advance how board and executive

recruitment is conducted.

“We are proud to partner with search firms that are admired and respected

across the industry. Adding their complementary advisory services to the

marketplace is a major milestone in our mission to raise the standard of

board and executive search in the Nordics and beyond. ” says Carl Schander, CEO and co-founder of Exparang



The board and executive talent market is evolving fast, and new needs are emerging.

Exparang & Partners is driving the shift towards a more transparent, meritocratic and

eﬃcient market – starting with the growing demand to professionalise board

recruitment.

“Board recruitment has traditionally relied heavily on personal networks,

recommendations and the market knowledge of executive search

consultants. At the same time, expectations of board composition continue

to rise, increasing the need to identify skills and experience beyond

established networks. This partnership combines the best of both worlds.” Says Pontus Andersson, CEO of Head Agent



The ambition is not to replace search advisory with an algorithm. Exparang’s technology

is built to empower advisers and decision-makers to do what they do best: AI and data

surface more relevant candidates and broaden the basis for decisions, while the search

adviser remains responsible for understanding the company’s needs, assessing

candidates and advising owners, nomination committees and boards.



“The collaboration enables us to combine our own networks and advisory

expertise with Exparang’s data-driven platform – while each firm retains

its specialist focus and brand identity. It will also create opportunities to

further strengthen the database with leading legal expertise, enabling us to

support both our candidates and clients with relevant leadership and board

opportunities.” Says Rosita von Feilitzen, CEO of Von Feilitzen & Partners



The strategic partnerships strengthen Exparang’s Board and Executive Marketplace

through Hybrid Intelligence: AI and data-driven mutual matching combined with

experienced executive search, human judgement and strategic advisory.



“Through data we extend our reach, with AI we discover hidden potential,

and through human judgment we ensure the right fit. Together, that is

Hybrid Intelligence – the foundation of Exparang & Partners’ approach. Says Daniel Hallqvist,CEO and Co-founder of Safemind



“Exparang has created a unique marketplace for board, executive and

interim talent. This partnership further strengthens Aggancio’s ability to

connect companies and owners with the right leaders — faster, more

broadly and with greater precision.” Says André Haug, CEO and Founder of Aggancio



ANNONS

Looking ahead, Exparang will expand the model through a Preferred Partner Ecosystem

– a curated network of complementary specialist providers — building towards a fully

integrated, one-stop oﬀering for board, executive and interim talent needs.