10,000 patients treated with OssDsign Catalyst® in the U.S.

Uppsala, May 12, 2025. Today, OssDsign AB (publ.) announces that it has reached its milestone of 10,000 patients treated with the innovative nanosynthetic bone graft, OssDsign Catalyst, confirming its continued success in the U.S. orthobiologics market.
10 000 patienter behandlade med OssDsign Catalyst® i USA
Uppsala, 12 maj, 2025. OssDsign AB (publ.) meddelar idag att bolaget har nått milstolpen 10 000 behandlade patienter med det innovativa nanosyntetiska bengraftet OssDsign Catalyst, vilket bekräftar bolagets fortsatta framgång på den amerikanska marknaden för ortobiologiska produkter. Den snabba ökningen av behandlade patienter är ett tydligt bevis på hur väl OssDsign Catalyst har tagits emot …
The continuous and rapid increase in treated patients is a strong testament to how well OssDsign Catalyst has been received in the U.S. market since its launch in August 2021.
” With 10,000 patients treated, the adoption of OssDsign Catalyst is clearly accelerating. This is a substantial increase from the 5,000 patients reported in May 2024, highlighting the increasing interest we are seeing from surgeons and hospitals,” said Morten Henneveld, CEO of OssDsign.
Over the past 16 months, OssDsign has released 10 peer-reviewed clinical and pre-clinical studies as well as white papers that show strong clinical outcomes with OssDsign Catalyst. Notably, the long-term data (24 months) from the TOP FUSION clinical study recently published in the Biomedical Journal of Scientific & Technical Research reveal a 100% spinal fusion rate, improved quality of life, and decreased pain following surgery with OssDsign Catalyst.
About OssDsign Catalyst
OssDsign Catalyst is a nanosynthetic bone graft that shows rapid and robust bone formation, even in poorly vascularized environments. OssDsign Catalyst’s patented nanocrystalline structure and incorporated silicon ions, which mimics the body’s natural bone, enable bone formation in the centre of the fusion mass. The result is a decreased non-union risk, making it highly applicable for both simple and complex patients.
About OssDsign
OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body’s own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign’s share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.