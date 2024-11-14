WPTG Board Visit to African Operations: Driving Strategic Growth Through Active Engagement

The Board, led by Chairman Sven Otto Littorin, met with representatives of the Group’s businesses across seven African countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Lesotho, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Egypt.

Strategic Value Creation

The programme balanced strategic review with direct client engagement, enabling board members to assess operational excellence and market opportunities firsthand. In-depth business discussions at the local office provided valuable insights into regional performance and growth trajectories.

A highlight of the visit was the board meeting customers from across the continent and interacting with WPTG staff at all levels, from management through to support and office staff.

African Growth Momentum

The board received comprehensive briefings focused on five key areas:

East African market expansion strategies

Local Economic Content initiatives

Pan-African business opportunities

Enterprise Competency Centre achievements

Political and Business Landscapes across the Continent

These sessions demonstrated the region’s significant potential for sustained growth and innovation within WPTG’s global portfolio.

Strengthening International Relations

A notable highlight was the board’s visit to the Swedish Embassy in Pretoria on October 28. The Swedish Ambassador and his wife, along with their Deputy Chief of Mission, hosted a dinner that provided an excellent platform for discussing Swedish-South African business relations and strengthening diplomatic ties that support WPTG’s international operations.

Strategic Impact

The board’s active participation and engagement yielded several tangible benefits:

Enhanced understanding of local market dynamics

Validated regional growth strategies

Strengthened client relationships

Identified new collaboration opportunities

Reinforced company culture through leadership visibility

Enhanced the Group’s Swedish Identity

Board Member Reflections

The visit generated strong positive feedback from WPTG’s leadership team:

Chairman Sven Otto Littorin reflected: ”This has been an outstanding interaction between the board, customers, management and people of our group. Meeting face-to-face with our people and our customers and seeing the effect of the work we do at WPTG has been worth the long trek from Stockholm. We look forward to more interactions with our businesses globally.”

Board Member Anna Weiner Jiffer emphasised the strategic importance of the region: ”Africa is a huge opportunity for a group such as White Pearl. It should be reassuring to our shareholders and Group at large that our operations in Africa continue to be extensive, our presence well entrenched, and the Group will continue growing throughout the continent.”

Board Member Arne Nabseth highlighted the investment potential: ”It is clear to me why Africa is contributing significantly to WPTG’s performance. The scale of our operations, the quality of our people and the solutions we deploy are immense. We need to leverage this to the investor community in Sweden and open up more collaboration across our businesses.”

Executive Leadership Perspectives

Group CEO and Chairman Marco Marangoni emphasised the growth potential: ”We need our shareholders to be proud of what we have built as WPTG, and for them and the investor community to realise that the potential and value of this group is currently undervalued in the markets. But with visits and interactions such as these, we hope to enhance both the operations of the Group as well as shareholder and investment community awareness of our company.”

Executive VP of the Group and host for the visit, Ashley de Klerk, based in South Africa, expressed gratitude for the board’s engagement: ”Our people are buzzing after the interactions with the Board. To feel to be part of a global company like WPTG is amazing for us all. Our customers also gained valuable insights from the Board, and this will only help our growth prospects.”

Looking Forward

The Board plans to conduct regular visits to businesses globally, building on the success of this engagement and continuing to energise the White Pearl family.

For further information:

Investor Relations White Pearl Technology Group AB

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 707 340804

About White Pearl Technology Group AB: White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) provides digital transformation solutions globally. With more than 650 experts, it operates in over 30 countries and delivers ICT services, system integration, and digital innovation solutions.

Certified Adviser: Amudova AB

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 8 546 017 58