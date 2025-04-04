Italy’s Gambling Reforms: Raising the Bar for a Safer Industry
By Christian Lowe, COO of NuoviCasino.it
The gambling scene in Italy is going through some big changes. With tighter rules on advertising, possible tax increases, and a stronger focus on player protection, there’s been a lot of talk about what this means for the Italian gambling industry. These updates reflect a clear push toward a more transparent and responsible gambling environment.
Enforcing the Rules
One of the biggest problems in recent years has been the rise of unlicensed gambling sites targeting Italian players. These sites don’t pay taxes in Italy, operate outside local laws, and aren’t required to provide basic safeguards like account verification, deposit limits, or access to self-exclusion tools.
Thankfully, the government has stepped up its actions in a significant way. Since beginning its efforts to tackle unlicensed gambling, authorities have blocked access to more than 11,000 illegal gambling websites. In addition, financial institutions are now working with regulators to block payments to unlicensed operators and crack down on illegal betting transactions.
These moves don’t just protect players – they help ensure licensed operators aren’t being undercut by illegal sites. And for platforms like NuoviCasino.it, it means we can continue promoting regulated casinos, knowing that unlicensed operators are being pushed out of the picture.
Updated Requirements for Licenses
At the heart of the new regulations is an important update to the licensing process for online gambling. The Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency (ADM) now requires operators to meet tougher standards to get and keep a license.
This includes stronger safeguards against fraud and more robust measures to protect players. The cost of entry has also gone up, with higher licensing fees that may discourage less committed or non-compliant operators from entering the market.
While that’s a challenge for some, the upside is a more reliable and transparent selection of sites for players. And for those of us comparing and recommending regulated online casinos, it means the bar for inclusion is higher – which is exactly how it should be.
Advertising Restrictions and Visibility
One area that continues to raise questions is advertising. Under current law, gambling-related ads are banned across TV, radio, and digital platforms. While the goal is to limit exposure and protect vulnerable audiences, the ban has also made it harder for licensed operators to stand out from unlicensed ones.
As a result, there has been some debate over whether these restrictions could be reviewed or adjusted in the future to better support a regulated market – without compromising player protection.
Safer Gambling, Smarter Policy
Player wellbeing is clearly a priority in the latest set of reforms. The self-exclusion registry – "Registro dei Giocatori D’Azzardo" – has been reinforced, making it easier for individuals to opt out of gambling across all licensed platforms.
Operators are now required to implement deposit limits and mandatory cooling-off periods. These aren’t suggestions – they’re legal obligations, and they apply across the board. It’s a step forward in protecting vulnerable players and encouraging healthier gambling habits.
There’s also talk of changes to the gambling tax structure. At the moment, online operators pay a 25% tax on gross gaming revenue (GGR), but the government is considering raising that rate. The goal? To allocate more funding to public health and addiction support.
Higher taxes are never easy for operators, but in this case, the reasoning is clear. If increased revenue helps support treatment programs and public education, the long-term benefits can make a meaningful difference. It’s a reminder that gambling isn’t just a business – it carries social responsibilities as well.
What This Means for the Market
The result of all these changes? The Italian gambling scene is changing. Larger operators are adjusting their strategies and investing more in compliance, while others are choosing to exit the market due to the increased regulatory and financial demands.
A more regulated and transparent market may come with short-term challenges, but it also encourages higher standards and greater responsibility. In the long run, that can help build the kind of trust that keeps players engaged for the right reasons.
These reforms aren’t about making gambling harder – they’re about making it safer, more transparent, and ensuring operators take greater responsibility. They support an environment where people can enjoy themselves without being taken advantage of, and where businesses succeed by doing things the right way.
About NuoviCasino.it
NuoviCasino.it helps players compare new regulated AAMS casinos and slots. Behind the site is a team of industry professionals, writers, and casino specialists who thoroughly research and review each featured operator. Every recommendation is based on hands-on testing, a strong understanding of the Italian market, and careful analysis of the terms and conditions – especially when it comes to welcome bonuses and promotions.
