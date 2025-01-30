Scandinavian ChemoTech Restructures Loans and Doubles the Duration to 12 Months

Regulatory press release

CEO Mohan Frick commented, “This agreement reflects our commitment to creating a stable foundation for the Company’s future growth. Together with our improved revenues and cost-saving measures, the new loans position us to better navigate market challenges and focus on delivering innovative cancer care solutions for both humans and animals.”

This announcement comes shortly after ChemoTech’s decision to split its business units to enhance cash flow and efficiency, as detailed in its recent communication: Scandinavian ChemoTech Splits Business Units to Boost Cash Flow.

ChemoTech is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation™ (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. ChemoTech’s shares (CMOTEC B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye AB is the company’s Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.chemotech.se.

This disclosure contains information that ChemoTech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30-01-2025 09:31 CET.