Nitro Games signs a development and co-publishing agreement with Team17

Nitro Games to bring an upcoming Team17 game to mobile under a revenue-sharing model.

Under this agreement, Nitro Games will provide Team17 with game development and co-publishing services for one of its games. The game is planned to be announced at a later date. Nitro Games will act as the developer of the game and provide publishing support, while Team17 will act as its publisher.



“We are proud to collaborate with such a legendary team. This project fits perfectly with our plans for this year, as it allows us to put some skin in the game in exchange for a share of the revenue,” says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO and Co-Founder of Nitro Games.

This agreement supports Nitro Games’ strategy, under which the company develops games based on its own IP while also offering its services to selected customers. The agreement follows a smaller evaluation work performed by Nitro Games earlier. The project value is approximately EUR 0.7 million.

The parties have agreed on a shared-cost, shared-reward model, under which Nitro Games will contribute to the development costs in exchange for a notable share of the game’s sales revenue. The size of the revenue share will depend on the commercial performance of the game. The agreement follows an industry-standard structure. The project will continue uninterrupted under the new agreement, and the work is expected to be completed in 2027.

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

ANNONS

Email: jussi@nitrogames.com

Team17 in brief:

Team 17 Digital Limited (Team17) is a British video game developer and publisher based in Wakefield, England. Team17 is an award-winning developer and indie games publisher, responsible for Worms, Overcooked, Dredge, Hell Let Loose, The Escapists and many more! The company is part of the Everplay Group (LON:EVPL). Read more about Team17: https://www.team17.com/

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. The company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

Finnish Business ID: FI21348196