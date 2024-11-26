Merus Power’s largest battery energy storage system enters the electricity market use

Acting as the EPC contractor, Merus Power delivered the turnkey solution. The EPC project encompassed development, procurement, and construction. Additionally, the company conducted all project testing and ensured the energy storage system’s readiness for market operations. Merus Power’s expertise spans the entire value chain—from development and manufacturing to technical design and energy trading.

The needs of renewable energy are transforming power grids

The growing share of renewable energy makes balancing electricity production and consumption increasingly challenging. The decreasing role of traditional condensing power plants has reduced the grid’s ability to handle sudden changes, thereby increasing the need for fast and flexible energy reserves. The energy storage system at Lempäälä can respond to grid balancing needs within milliseconds, far exceeding the reserve market’s 2-second response time requirement.

A modern energy storage system is a technically complex entity. The power electronics, control systems, and protection systems of the Lempäälä energy storage system were all designed, manufactured, and programmed by Merus Power. This demonstrates the company’s unique technological expertise and ability to deliver solutions that perform efficiently in dynamic electricity markets, even in extreme cold weather conditions.



