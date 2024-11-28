The Finnish defense and security technology group Summa Defence Ltd is establishing a drone production facility in Finland in collaboration with its Ukrainian partners.
Summa Defence to Establish a Drone Production Facility in Finland with Ukrainian Partners
The purpose of the facility is to rapidly increase production capacity for drones used in combat in Ukraine, while also introducing industrial-scale drone production in Finland and Europe. Widescale drone production is planned to begin in the first half of 2025.
“The demand for drone technology and production capability is high. Drones will be delivered not only to Ukraine but also across the European Union and NATO countries. Drones will become a permanent part of society, playing a vital role in securing critical societal functions across civilian, defense, and security sectors,” says Jussi Holopainen, CEO of Summa Defence Ltd.
The first drone production facility is a strategic investment, for which Summa Defence Oy will establish a subsidiary, Summa Drones Ltd. Summa Drones will then form a joint venture in Finland with its Ukrainian partners, with Summa Drones holding the majority ownership. The Ukrainian drone companies participating in the joint venture are Kort, Elf Systems, Skyassist and MPS Development. In addition to manufacturing aerial drones, Summa Drones will also produce ground and marine drones.
“The drones which will become part of Summa Defence Group’s product portfolio through the joint venture have already demonstrated their importance and strategic capabilities in Ukraine. Drones play a key role in protecting critical infrastructure and in emergency and rescue missions. Establishing production in Finland enhances security of supply both in Ukraine and internationally,” Holopainen continues.
Summa Defence aims to bring together defense and security sector actors to build a strong growth-oriented company, focusing on dual-use technologies related to situational awareness, mobility, and protection, benefiting civilian, security, and defense sectors. These companies must have a passion and capability for international growth, particularly in NATO member countries. Owners’ commitment to continue developing and growing the company is also crucial. Acquired companies will continue to operate under their own identities while benefiting from group synergies and participating in larger international projects.
Summa Defence is currently finalizing acquisition negotiations with several companies in the security and defense technology sector.
Further information:
Jussi Holopainen, CEO
Tel.: +358 44 517 4543
E-mail: [email protected]
Media contact:
Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer
Tel.: +358 400 437 515
E-mail: [email protected]
Summa Defence in brief
Summa Defence is a Finnish defense and security technology group that supports the growth of the industry and strengthens industrial production capacity amid geopolitical shifts. We focus on dual-use technologies related to security of supply, situational awareness, mobility, and protection, which benefit the civil, security, and defense sectors and enhance overall security, supply resilience, and crisis management capabilities.
