Nitro Games announces Autogun Heroes: Supercharged

Nitro Games has announced Autogun Heroes: Supercharged, a skill-based shoot ’em up game crafted specifically for PC fans. This upcoming release marks the next milestone in the platform expansion of Autogun Heroes. Originally debuting on mobile in 2023 and expanding to web games in 2024, Gus and the hero squad are now setting their sights on conquering the PC platform with this exciting new game.

”We’re proud to announce a brand-new game designed and crafted for our PC fans. In many ways, this is Gus and his hero squad returning back to their roots, as the game draws inspiration from the classic shoot ’em up era.”, said Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder at Nitro Games.

Autogun Heroes: Supercharged is an action-packed 2D shoot-’em-up that combines skill-based platforming with tight, responsive controls. Players will assemble a diverse roster of heroes, each equipped with unique abilities, to fight back against alien invaders across a variety of distinct game worlds. Dodge. Roll. Dominate!

The Steam store page for the game is now live. The release date is yet to be announced.

Wishlist now at: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3328730/Autogun_Heroes_Supercharged/

Game website: https://autogunheroes.net/

Announcement trailer: https://youtu.be/cOkdkxyXA-I

Press kit: https://bit.ly/AHSpresskit

For more information:

Jussi Tähtinen, CEO & Co-Founder

Phone: +358 44 388 1071

Email: [email protected]

Nitro Games in brief:

Nitro Games is a game developer and publisher, backed by a multinational team of gaming professionals with expertise spanning game development, publishing, and live operations. Specializing in action and shooter games, Nitro Games is dedicated to creating high-quality experiences for a global audience. With recent titles like Autogun Heroes and NERF: Superblast, the company has built a strong portfolio of engaging and innovative games. Nitro Games also has a proven history of collaborating with leading brands and companies, offering tailored development and publishing services to select partners.

Nitro Games’ shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.nitrogames.com

