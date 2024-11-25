The Finnish defense and security technology group Summa Defence Ltd and IntLog Oy have agreed on a transaction in which Summa Defence Ltd will acquire all shares of IntLog Oy through a share exchange. Emilia Koivisto and Jukka Pietilä acted as the sellers and will continue in their leadership roles in IntLog. With the transaction, they will become shareholders of Summa Defence.
IntLog, manufacturer of demanding space solutions, becomes part of Summa Defence
IntLog was founded in 2010 to handle the maintenance and equipment duties for the Finnish Defence Forces and Millog Oy. Today, IntLog’s specialist spaces, modular mobile spaces and various element solutions offer the Defence Forces and other authorities a flexible solution for sudden space needs requiring a level of accommodation that comes close to that of fixed buildings. IntLog’s current product portfolio also includes wooden space solutions for civilian as well as defense industry applications.
“IntLog is an excellent company that will strengthen our comprehensive security product portfolio. Together with Summa Defence’s existing portfolio, IntLog’s product offering will make us a strong player particularly in defense force logistics. Security of supply and securing critical infrastructure are pivotal in the changed security environment. IntLog has a goal-oriented approach to developing new products especially for mobile space solutions. We provide strategic support and growth opportunities to companies like IntLog, who aim for international success,” says Jussi Holopainen, CEO of Summa Defence Ltd.
IntLog’s high-quality and demanding space solutions are needed, for example, in crisis situations or situations in which foreign troops spend a longer time in Finland for practice purposes or as part of an international troop composition. IntLog’s space solutions can also be used to provide Finnish troops with suitable accommodation and support spaces, when they are engaged in international operations for a longer time period.
“This ownership structure opens new doors for us and provides an opportunity for a new kind of growth and development. We are proud to make our expertise part of Summa Defence while continuing to develop innovative solutions,” says Emilia Koivisto, CEO of IntLog.
In 2023, IntLog’s revenue amounted to approximately EUR 3.5 million, and the company employed 9 people. The transaction has no impact on personnel. The parties to the transaction have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Summa Defence unites defense and security industry companies to build a strong, new growth company. The company’s acquisition strategy focuses on businesses that have demonstrated the applicability of their technologies to both defense and civilian markets. These companies must have a passion and capability for international growth, particularly in NATO member countries. Owners’ commitment to continue developing and growing the company is also crucial. Acquired companies will continue to operate under their own identities while benefiting from group synergies and participating in larger international projects.
Summa Defence is currently finalizing acquisition negotiations with several security and defense technology companies.
More information:
Jussi Holopainen, CEO
Phone: +358 44 517 4543
Email: [email protected]
Media contact:
Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer
Phone: +358 400 437 515
Email: [email protected]
Summa Defence in brief
Summa Defence is a Finnish defense and security technology group supporting industry growth and strengthening industrial production capacity amid geopolitical change. We focus on dual-use technologies related to situational awareness, mobility, and protection, benefiting the civilian, security, and defense sectors while enhancing comprehensive security, security of supply, and crisis management capabilities.
www.summadefence.fi
