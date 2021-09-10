Prisinformation från TradingView
Premium
Richard Haass, President of the Council on Foreign Relations, och författaren av den nyutgivna boken "The World: A Brief Introduction"
Richard Haass, President of the Council on Foreign Relations, och författaren av den nyutgivna boken "The World: A Brief Introduction"
Politik

Richard Haass: The world 9/11 made

In hindsight, we can now see that 9/11 was a harbinger of what was to come: not the globalization of terrorism but the terrors of globalization. The attacks conveyed the message that distance and borders count for little in a global age.

Realtid.se
Uppdaterad 2021-09-10
Publicerad 2021-09-10

NEW YORK – This week marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. On that day, 19 terrorists took control of four civilian aircraft, flew two into the towers of New York’s World Trade Center, struck the Pentagon with a third, and crashed the fourth in a Pennsylvania field after passengers...

Vill du läsa vidare?
Det här innehållet är en del av Realtid Premium. Nu kan du prova Premium över sommaren för 199 kr (ex moms).
  • Tillgång till allt vårt innehåll på Realtid
  • Nyheter, analyser, granskningar och reportage för beslutsfattare
  • Tillgång till Realtids arkiv sedan 2004
  • Exklusiva erbjudanden från KTH Executive School och Lexly
Köp Premium
Redan medlem?

Läs mer om ämnet

9/11
Afghanistan
USA
Project Syndicate
Richard Haas

Platsannonser

Visa fler jobb

Nyheter

Visa fler nyheter

Telegram

Visa fler telegram

Platsannonser

Visa fler jobb
Läs allt innehåll på sajt med Realtid Premium
Med Premium får du Sveriges bästa oberoende bevakning av finansbranschen
Köp Premium Nej tack

Logga in

Saknar du konto?Köp Premium
Glömt lösenord?